MS Dhoni Adds Another Feather To His Cap, Iconic Wankhede Seat Set To Be Reserved For U-16, U-19 Cricketers: Report

MS Dhoni has been a celebrated figure in the Indian cricket circuit. The former Indian captain led the country to three ICC trophies and has remained the most successful Indian skipper.

MS Dhoni's Iconic Seats Set To Be Reserved By MCA

Dhoni's iconic six in the 2011 ODI World Cup final landed in the Wankhede Stadium stands and last year, only the Mumbai Cricket Association took the initiative to dedicate the designated seats to Dhoni's name. The CSK stand-in captain himself inaugurated the seats and now it has emerged MCA has decided to reserve those seats for its scholarship students at the U-16 and U-19 level.

As per an Indian Express report, the decision has been taken in a bid to instil inspiration among the youngsters.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik confined the development to the Indian Express.“We have decided that MS Dhoni’s seat will be given to our scholarship player who has represented Mumbai at the under-16 or under-19 level. This year, the MCA has decided not to sell the allotted seats; instead, they will be given to upcoming players who can draw inspiration from the legend and strive to achieve similar greatness.”

Dhoni smashed Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara a towering six in his unique style, and it ended India's wait for a World Cup title after a prolonged 28 years. Dhoni is currently involved in the IPL and was also handed the baton in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

