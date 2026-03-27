MS Dhoni at No. 7? Ex-KKR Star Suggests Former CSK Captain's Batting Position For IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Over the years, there has always been speculation around MS Dhoni's batting position. With a new season round the corner, his batting spot is again being debated. So at 44, what number should Dhoni occupy? While many suggestions are pouring in, former Kolkata Knight Riders star Aakash Chopra gave his two cents as well. As per Chopra, Dhoni should bat at No. 7 and Ayush Mhatre should not feature in the XI.

‘Keep the No. 7 jersey at No. 7’

"The options of Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre are available there, but I am thinking whether it can be Dewald Brevis. Make him bat at No. 3. Keep Kartik Sharma at No. 4, Shivam Dube at No. 5, Prashant Veer at No. 6, and keep the No. 7 jersey at No. 7, which means Dhoni. Keep Jamie Overton at No. 8. Make a team like that. I am thinking along those lines," Chopra said when asked about who should bat at No. 3.

"I thought Mhatre would open and Ruturaj would come at No. 3. That might have been a better way, but if both (Gaikwad and Samson) are going to open, move Dewald Brevis also up the order, which means your three experienced players will get maximum overs to maximize. This is not a bad idea," he observed.

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Chennai will play their season opener against Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

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CSK full squad