Updated 27 March 2026 at 11:28 IST
MS Dhoni at No. 7? Ex-KKR Star Suggests Former CSK Captain's Batting Position For IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Over the years, there has always been speculation around MS Dhoni's batting position. With a new season round the corner, his batting spot is again being debated.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Over the years, there has always been speculation around MS Dhoni's batting position. With a new season round the corner, his batting spot is again being debated. So at 44, what number should Dhoni occupy? While many suggestions are pouring in, former Kolkata Knight Riders star Aakash Chopra gave his two cents as well. As per Chopra, Dhoni should bat at No. 7 and Ayush Mhatre should not feature in the XI.
‘Keep the No. 7 jersey at No. 7’
"The options of Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre are available there, but I am thinking whether it can be Dewald Brevis. Make him bat at No. 3. Keep Kartik Sharma at No. 4, Shivam Dube at No. 5, Prashant Veer at No. 6, and keep the No. 7 jersey at No. 7, which means Dhoni. Keep Jamie Overton at No. 8. Make a team like that. I am thinking along those lines," Chopra said when asked about who should bat at No. 3.
"I thought Mhatre would open and Ruturaj would come at No. 3. That might have been a better way, but if both (Gaikwad and Samson) are going to open, move Dewald Brevis also up the order, which means your three experienced players will get maximum overs to maximize. This is not a bad idea," he observed.
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CSK full squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brewis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mathew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 11:23 IST