WATCH | MI Owner Nita Ambani Says 'Didn't Recognise You' to Rohit Sharma Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: With a few fresh faces in the camp, Mumbai Indians would be gunning for their sixth IPL title. The MI side is full of superstars and that is also what makes them a crowd favourite. The Mumbai Indians camp is a happy space and the latest viral video featuring Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma is proof of it. In the clip, owner of the franchise, Nita Ambani, gets surprised looking at former captain Rohit Sharma. On seeing Rohit, she immediately confesses that she could not recognise Rohit.

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Nita Ambani says: "My God Rohit, I didn't recognise you. You look like a young boy."

For the unversed, Rohit, who is actively playing just one format, has worked hard on his fitness over the past year. There is no doubt that Rohit looks leaner, sharper and fitter and that is exactly what the MI owner spotted. She also went on to claim that Rohit was looking younger.

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Veteran Rohit would be the key for MI's fortunes this season at the top of the order. He would dearly love to get his side off to flying starts in the IPL 2026 season. MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener at the iconic Wankhede stadium on March 29. It promises to be a cracker when MI take on KKR.

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