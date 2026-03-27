WATCH | DC Player's Mid-Pitch Dog Cuddle Wins Hearts Ahead of IPL 2026; Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Abhishek Porel is winning hearts with his latest gesture during a practice session. The explosive southpaw was batting during an open net session when an unlikely invader came. It was a dog that entered the pitch. That is when Porel picked up the dog in his arms and took it aside to a safer place. The act was lauded by Porel's teammates as they looked on in utter amusement. Here is the clip that has gone viral.

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After a solid auction a few weeks back, the Capitals look like a formidable unit. Searching for their maiden title, they went all guns blazing at the 2026 IPL auction, bagging international campaigners such as David Miller and Ben Duckett and thus, upgrading its roster. One can say that the Capitals have come close, but have not been able to go all the way. It's been a rollercoaster packed with fire, flair and heart-stopping near-misses.

From a Capitals point of view, it would be interesting to see who opens as they have a number of players who prefer the opening slot. The Capitals have Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett all of whom can open. The Capitals would open their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants.

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DC Full squad: K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav

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DC Predicted XI