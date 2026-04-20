MS Dhoni Did Not Invent The Helicopter Shot; Virender Sehwag's Huge Claim on ex-CSK Captain Amid IPL 2026

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: We have all grown to believe that the helicopter shot was invented by MS Dhoni, but that is not the case as former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has broken the myth. As per Sehwag, it was former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who invented the shot, which is now associated with Dhoni as his signature shot. Sehwag said that he is not sure why fans take Dhoni's name whenever anybody plays that shot. Sehwag has certainly raised eyebrows with this claim.