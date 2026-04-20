Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Today's MI vs GT IPL 2026 Match Despite Batting in Nets. Here's WHY

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma batted in the nets for a long time on the eve of the game against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi stadium. But does that mean he would be playing in the game against Gujarat? There is still no clarity over it hours ahead of the clash. It is a big clash for Mumbai as they are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with one win in six games.

They are in desperate need of a win and hence there are massive speculations over Rohit's availability as he is a key player for the side at the top of the order. In the only statement that came out from the MI camp, they have merely confirmed that Rohit has started batting in the nets.

“Rohit is batting in the nets in Ahmedabad and continues to be evaluated by the medical team and Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach,” read the statement from MI.

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It is clear that Rohit has not been sidelined completely as he is with the team, but he plays or not remains a question. Considering it is a hamstring injury, it is a tricky call for the MI management knowing very well that he is one of their most important players. One feels, Rohit will take the final call on whether he is ready to play or not.

In fact MI's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, has confirmed that a final call would be taken just before the game.

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"A call on Rohit Sharma will be taken before the game after assessing him in the practice session," Mhambrey told reporters.