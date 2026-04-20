Rashid Khan Makes HUGE Revelation; Afghanistan Icon Confesses Refusing Indian Citizenship Offered by High-Ranking Official

Afghanistan cricket icon Rashid Khan is making headlines, not for his performance on-the-field, but a confession he made recently. Rashid recently revealed that he was offered a citizenship of India and Australia, which he refused. Rashid, who is currently in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League, claimed that the offer was made to him by a high-ranking Indian official. He also went on to admit that he refused the offer.

He made the stunning revelation in his book titled 'Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom'. The particular book, which is set to release soon, reveals his story from Nangarhar to global stardom in cricket.

‘Received such offers from both Australia and India’

“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either,’” as quoted in the book.

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In the book, he reveals that the offer to him was made during IPL 2023. At that time, he was part of the Gujarat Titans and was a top bowler in world cricket.

“I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: ‘The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.’ I was surprised by what he was saying and didn’t know how to respond.”

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All Rashid said to the offer was, as he narrates: “But I smiled and said, ‘Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan.’”