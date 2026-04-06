R. Ashwin RIPS Into Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK Over Tactical Blunders vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match: 'A 10th Standard Kid...'

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Former CSK icon R. Ashwin blasted Ruturaj Gaikwad over tactical blunders following their 43-run loss against RCB. Ashwin, who understands the game better than most, pulled up captain Gaikwad for not continuing with Jamie Overton when he had conceded just 12 runs from his two overs. Ashwin cited how his figures took a hit when he was asked to bowl an over in the death against Tim David. For the unversed, Overton returned with figures of 42 in three overs and a wicket.

‘Please let me rant’

"He bowled 2 overs, conceded 12 runs, took one wicket, and what was he doing? He was bowling hard lengths like a Test match. Tim David was not even able to touch the ball off the first three balls he faced against him. Please let me rant for a while, my energy is completely drained today. Everyone is coming around the wicket trying to bowl a wide yorker, what kind of a plan is this? For every batter, every bowler is bowling a wide yorker from around the stumps. Jamie Overton is such a tall bowler, the yorker is not his strength, you are waiting for him to bowl a wide yorker from around the stumps?" R Aswhin explained on his YouTube channel.

"You have to look at the strength of the batter and bowler while preparing a plan. If I ask a 10th-standard kid a Fourier series question, will he be able to handle it in the exam? If a bowler's strength is hard length, a yorker is just a variation for him. They set a wide yorker field for him, asking him to double bluff, Tim David smacked him for a six, the ball went to MG Road," he continued.

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CSK play their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

