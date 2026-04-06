PSL Set to Become 'World’s No.1 T20 League'? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Laughable Claim

PSL 2026: With the IPL around, is it even possible the Pakistan Super League becomes the No. 1 T20 tournament in the world? Obviously, no is the answer. The PSL is far behind IPL revenue and quality-wise and hence to make a comparison is unfair. But, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has made a laughable claim.

As per Naqvi, PSL is set to become the world's No. 1 league. A comment of such magnitude is not completely unexpected from Naqvi, who, not long ago - opted not to hand over the Asia Cup to India.

‘PSL will become the world’s number one league’

“The PSL has now become the best market for investment,” Naqvi said. “The time is not far when the PSL will become the world’s number one league.”

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Naqvi said this during a meeting of the PCB Board of Governors.

He also claimed that the investors are now looking at PSL as a huge market to earn profits. Naqvi said all this at a time when the PSL is surrounded by controversies. For the unversed, the 2026 season is being played behind closed doors due to an oil crisis in the country. During one of the games, senior Pakistani players were spotted tampering the ball. Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match ban already.

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IPL vs PSL