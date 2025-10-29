'MS Dhoni Factor is Ridiculous, Told Kohli to Play Till 50': David Warner Speaks of CSK Captain in IPL, Recent Meeting With Virat

Ind vs Aus: Veteran Australia cricketer David Warner has played a lot of cricket in India - be it for Australia or in the IPL. And hence, he knows the Indian players and the culture better than most. During a recent interview, Warner explained the kind of madness around Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. He also revealed the conversation he had with Virat Kohli at the SCG during the third and final ODI.

‘Dhoni factor is ridiculous’

Admitting that what Dhoni has done to Indian cricket is exceptional, Warner revealed the shirts of the CSK captain would be all over when playing Chennai.

"When you are over there in IPL, the Dhoni factor is ridiculous - Dhoni shirts will be all over, when you are playing or against Chennai - what he has done to Indian cricket is exceptional," he said on Fox Sports.

‘Asked Kohli to Play Till 50’

Warner also spoke about Kohli. Warner said that he met Kohli after a long time and hence shook his hands. Warner also hailed Kohli's fitness and revealed that he asked him to continue playing till 50.

“I hadn’t seen Virat in a while, so I gave him a handshake and a hug, asked about his family, and we chatted a bit about cricket. Told him he looks so fit he could play till 50!” he said.