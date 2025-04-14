'We’ll See Major Changes': MS Dhoni's Former CSK Teammate Sends Stern Warning To His Team Ahead Of Crucial LSG Clash

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in match number 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai outfit has been scrutinized heavily, and only they are to be blamed for it. The brand of cricket that Chennai Super Kings have played this season does not justify their tag of being five-time champions.

CSK is just one loss away from being virtually eliminated, and they need to turn things around very quickly. The onus of Chennai Super Kings' failures majorly falls upon their batters. Despite several changes, the team hasn't been able to strike a perfect combination, and it has hurt them. The CSK bowlers have been fairly good, but the team's batting failures have overshadowed all the great things that their bowlers have achieved so far.

Matthew Hayden Warns Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of Lucknow Clash

There has been a lot of talk about Chennai making changes in their playing XI. Many fans and experts believe that the Chennai management did not pick great players in the auction, and now it is coming back to haunt them. Former CSK player Matthew Hayden opened up on Chennai's current condition, and he also said that MS Dhoni and co. would not make many changes to their playing XI.

"I doubt we'll see major changes; it's just not in CSK's DNA. Their approach will likely be: back yourselves and trust the process. They might not be the team that scores 60 runs in the powerplay, but they have to find a point of difference. Without change, it becomes insanity, doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results. Whether they recognize and act on that is still uncertain, but something clearly needs to shift," said Hayden while speaking on JioCinema.

Chennai In Dire Need To Register Massive Comeback