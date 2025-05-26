MS Dhoni Gets Angry on 'Ignorant' Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana During GT-CSK IPL 2025 Game | WATCH VIDEO

Updated May 26th 2025, 10:49 IST
GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, who is known to be a calm customer on the field, seemed to have lost his cool on Sunday during an IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The players who irked Dhoni were Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana. The two CSK players didn’t seem to listen to Dhoni's instructions while setting the field, in the team’s final league stage game. The incident took place right before Ravindra Jadeja's over.
That is when the commentators revealed the reason behind Dhoni's anger. Once the CSK captain got his field like he wanted, off the very next ball - Shahrukh Khan was caught by Pathirana at short third man, while well-set Sai Sudharsan holed out to Dube at backward point.
