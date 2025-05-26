'Now That Virat Kohli Has Gone...': MS Dhoni Asked to Retire After IPL 2025

GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni has officially not retired from IPL and to make things worse - he has left fans guessing with his response to what are his future plans. After signing off a disappointing season on a high with a 83-run win over Gujarat Titans, Dhoni claimed there’s plenty of time for him to decide whether or not to extend his IPL career for another year.

But, former India cricketer Murali Kartik, who has seen Dhoni's career from close quarters, has advised the CSK captain to call it a day before he gets himself into a situation where it starts appearing he has overstayed his welcome.

Has Dhoni Overstayed His Welcome?

“As much as the world loves Dhoni and as much as there are certain things which we don’t want to end like we don’t want Amitabh Bachchan to stop acting…never wanted Roger Federer or Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli to finish – a day has to come when they have to go," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

“Sometimes what happens is that you don’t want to be pushed, isn’t it? Sometimes, you don’t want even the ones who love you to actually say, ‘You have overstayed your welcome’. Even if it’s MS Dhoni or whoever, just think of it," he added.

Kartik also cited the example of Kohli, who recently retired from Tests. Kartik said with Kohli everyone reckons the ex-RCB captain had two to three years still left as he is so fit.

“Now that Virat Kohli has gone, everyone is saying, ‘You had two-three years left. You are so fit’… (but) in his head he was gone. With MS, you don’t know what he’s thinking. Is it for the sake of the franchise? No one knows," Kartik said.

CSK's Season to Forget