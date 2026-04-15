'MS Dhoni Had Long Chat With Noor Ahmed in...': CSK Coach's Big Reveal After IPL 2026 Win vs KKR

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni may not have featured in the game against Kolkata, yet he played a massive role from behind the scenes. Following CSK's second win of the season on Tuesday, assistant coach S. Sriram revealed Dhoni's role in the win.

‘Dhoni had a long chat with Noor’

Noor Ahmed was the star of the show for CSK as his three wickets proved to be crucial in the end. Sriram revealed how Dhoni had a long chat with the Afghan spinner ahead of the game. He also claimed that Noor must have learnt a lot from that conversation.

“MS Dhoni had a long chat with Noor Ahmed in one of the practise sessions, getting his leg break to go so I think it was very helpful for him and the results were there to show," Sriram said at the post-match presser.

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Noor concede merely 21 runs in his four overs picking up three wickets. His good show earned him the player of the match as well.

‘Happy to contribute’

"First of all, really happy to contribute for my team. Yeah, the dew was there, and it was humid, so just try to keep my fingers dry and yeah that helped me a lot to hit the right area. It was all about that," he said at the post-match presentation.

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"Yeah, definitely it gives a lot of confidence. Yeah, I will keep putting lots of effort to contribute for my team in the coming matches. I think keep changing pace is best everywhere and every wicket and tonight, 90, above 90 is good," Noor added.

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