Rohit Sharma to Miss Mumbai's Next IPL 2026 Clash vs Punjab Due to Injury? Scans Provide ‘Inconclusive’ Results

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: After he limped off the ground against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, there is a massive speculations around Rohit Sharma's availability for Mumbai's next clash against Punjab. To make matters worse, it is now reported that Rohit did not attend MI's training session on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium.

While a report on Cricbuzz had claimed that the former MI captain would not be out for long, yet it confirms that there has been no conclusive evidence of a tear following scans of Rohit’s hamstring on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane SLAPPED With Fine by BCCI For Breach of Code of Conduct

Advertisement

Rohit Setback?

Now, Rohit is a big player and his absence is bound to hurt the side who are already struggling. Given his experience, Rohit is a crucial cog in the MI wheel. With Mumbai taking on Punjab in a crucial game on Thursday, it would be interesting to see the franchise is ready to risk Rohit or will hold him back till he recovers completely. It is understood that the final call on this remains with Rohit.

How Can MI Get Their Campaign Back on Track?

Mumbai got their campaign off to a good start, beating Kolkata at home comfortably. But the, they lost their next three games. Five-time champions Mumbai are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table at the ninth spot, just ahead of KKR. For MI to get their campaign back on track, they have to start winning and ideally that should start from tomorrow. After five games thus far, Rajasthan Royals are top of the table with four wins.