'Rishabh Pant is OVERHYPED': Fans Troll LSG Captain After Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL 2026

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant faced the brunt after Lucknow registered their fourth consecutive loss of the season. Following the 40-run loss, fingers are being pointed at Pant as he is in charge of the side. What is making things worse for Pant is his form with the bat. The LSG captain failed to even get off-the-mark against Rajasthan on Wednesday at the Ekana stadium.

He perished for a three-ball duck as Nandre Burger got the better of him. Pant took responsibility and blamed the batters after failing to chase a moderate 160.

"I think it is difficult to explain. Like it's definitely our batting is letting us down, but at the same time, we are disappointed as a team, as a group, but at the same time, you've got to keep finding ways, you know. You have to look for answers inside, not outside, but that's how it is as of now," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

His poor show is now drawing backlash as fans feel it is time LSG look beyond him.

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Pant TROLLED

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