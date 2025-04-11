MS Dhoni's First Reaction After Taking Over Captaincy From Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad is Unmissable

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Chennai host Kolkata in an important IPL 2025 game on Friday and hours before the match, there was drama in the CSK camp. Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up and season-ending injury and that has meant Dhoni takes over as the captain. While the news brought joy among fans, no Gaikwad now is also a big setback for a side that is already struggling in this season. Can Dhoni change the fortunes of CSK, eyes will certainly be on him at the Chepauk.

Hours after the Dhoni call became public, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming reacted and revealed the former's first reaction. Fleming revealed that Dhoni had no hesitation and was ready to step up and guide. Fleming also confirmed that the side will look at replacements.

‘He had no hesitation’ - Fleming

"He had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if we can," Fleming said. "So that was never a doubt. We'll look at replacements. We've got some good players in the squad that have been with us a while, so we'll look from within first. But yeah, there is an opportunity to see how we can enhance the squad probably moving forward into subsequent years."

"We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni , who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," Fleming told mediapersons ahead of the match against KKR on Friday.

HEARTBREAK FOR RUTURAJ