'IPL vs PSL - There is No Comparison' - Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif Makes Big Statement

IPL vs PSL: In terms of viewership and revenue, the Pakistan Super League comes nowhere close to the Indian Premier League. While PSL gets ready for the start of a new season, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was blunt when asked to compare PSL with IPL . Latif admitted that ‘there is no comparison’ between the two leagues. He also took it a step further and claimed that PSL is not even among the top T20 leagues in the world.

‘Afghanistan cricket has reached this level because of the IPL’

"Afghanistan cricket has reached this level because of the IPL. They have worked hard on their grassroots, but playing in the IPL has given them crucial exposure. The same applies to New Zealand cricket. Look at their depth; many of their key players were in the IPL, and their second-string team defeated our full-strength Pakistan side in the ODIs," said the former Pakistan skipper to TOI.\

"Pakistan cricketers are not evolving. If they had played in the IPL, their game might have improved. Currently, they are playing against Bangladesh, West Indies, and Ireland. With no disrespect to these teams, they consistently lose miserably against stronger opponents," he said further.

