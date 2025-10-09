MS Dhoni Mania Grips Madurai, Fans Assemble At Airport To Have A Glimpse Of CSK Legend

MS Dhoni has remained a relevant figure despite his retirement from international cricket. The CSK legend has been one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and people tend to follow him wherever he goes.

Dhoni was recently seen in Madurai as the former Indian captain arrived at the Tamil Nadu city to inaugurate a cricket stadium. People flock to the stadium in large numbers as the 44-year-old came out of the Madurai airport heavily guarded. Dressed in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, Dhoni hops into the car waiting for him outside the airport.

Dhoni hasn't played competitive cricket since leading CSK in IPL 2025. In the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the five time IPL winning captain led the franchise throughout IPL 2025.