Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Tipped For Domestic Return, BCCI Expects India Duo To Perform In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Report

Team India superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could make their respective domestic comebacks just as they did early in the year.

Given that both cricketers only perform in One-Day Internationals, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would expect Rohit and Kohli to perform in the domestic one-day competitions, given that they are still looking to perform in the 2027 CWC.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from T20Is and Test cricket but have kept themselves available in the 50-over format.

Given that the men's T20 WC and ODI WC are approaching, the Men in Blue will primarily focus on white-ball cricket. Rohit and Kohli would be key in the ODI leg for Team India.

Following the BGT debacle, chief selector Ajit Agarkar has mandated that every centrally contracted player is expected to perform in domestic cricket.

The mandate would require Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the New Zealand ODIs to keep their chances for the 2027 World Cup alive.

A BCCI source has stated that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will have six rounds of games for Mumbai, in which Rohit Sharma is expected to appear and perform in at least three rounds before joining the India squad.

The same narrative applies to Virat Kohli, who has to perform for the Delhi Cricket.

"Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai. Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source said to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

