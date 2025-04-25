'Challenge Is Winning The Toss': Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Take On RCB's Troubles At Home Following Win Against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally put an end to their nightmare run on their home ground as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match. RCB's track record at home in IPL 2025 has been dismal as before the match against RR, they had played 3 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and lost all of them. RCB's 11 run win against RR was the first win for RCB in 2025 at their home ground. Following RCB's win against RR, star batter Virat Kohli shared his hilarious take on what RCB's troubles had been at home and why they were not able to win.

Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Take On RCB's Troubles At Home

Royal Challengers Bengaluru got a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This was RCB's first win at home in the 2025 season of IPL. RCB's track record at home after the win against RR is now four matches played with three losses and one win.

Following the win, Virat Kohli shared his hilarious take on RCB's challenges that they were facing in the matches that they were playing at home.

"The first challenge is winning the toss," said Virat Kohli as he laughed while speaking after the match.

What RCB Changed To Get First Win At Home In IPL 2025

While further speaking after the match, Virat Kohli also opened up on RCB implemented and did differently so that they could get their first win at home during the 2025 season.

“Look, we've had three pretty average games at home and we discussed a few things we need to get right as a batting unit and we applied ourselves well to get the total on board. The pitch wasn't as flat as the score makes it look. Dew made the ball come on nicely in the second half and credit to Rajasthan for coming out and playing some good shots," said Virat Kohli while speaking to JioHotstar.