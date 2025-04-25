'Brain Says Orange Army': PV Sindhu Attends RCB vs RR IPL Clash, Calls Herself The 'Lucky Charm' For Rajat Patidar And Co.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals faced off each other in an intense Indian Premier League clash which saw the match go down to the wire as in the end it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru who were able to pick up the win against a struggling Rajasthan Royals side. The match took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which is the home ground of RCB. With the win by 11 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed the IPL points table and went to third place in the table.

PV Sindhu Attends RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu recently attended the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Following RCB's thumping win over RR, Sindhu took to social media platform Instagram to share her attendance for the match.

Via the Instagram post, PV Sindhu also shared that despite her brain asking her to support Sunrisers Hyderabad, her heart was extending it's support to Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win their first IPL title.

PV Sindhu in the caption wrote, “Brain says Orange army, but the heart says new city new team Ee Saaalllaaaaa Ccccuupppp Naammmaaddeee PS: @royalchallengers.bengaluru you found your lucky charm.”

RCB Get First Win At Home In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were having a dismal time in their home matches as before the match against Rajasthan Royals, they were yet to win a game at home in the 2025 season. This was changed in the RR vs RCB match as Virat Kohli 's knock of 70 and Josh Hazlewood's 19th over were able to get RCB their first home win of the season.