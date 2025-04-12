'We Did Not Have Enough Runs': Captain MS Dhoni Points Out Reason Behind CSK's Humiliating Defeat Against KKR In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 11th.

CSK captain MS Dhoni displayed a poor performance in the game. The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter scored just one run from four balls at a strike rate of 25.00. His knock came to an end in the 16th over when KKR spinner Sunil Narine dismissed the CSK skipper.

Sunil Narine was named the 'Player of the Match' after his all-round performance in the game. He bagged three wickets and gave just 13 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.20. During the run chase, Narine played a 44-run knock from 18 balls at a strike rate of 244.44. The Caribbean slammed 2 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease.

‘It Has Been Quite A Few Nights’: MS Dhoni

While speaking at the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni accepted that the franchise had a few tough nights. The 43-year-old highlighted the reason behind CSK's defeat and said that they failed to get enough runs on the board.

"It has been quite a few nights that has not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today I felt we did not have enough runs on the board... When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners it is difficult. We never got any partnerships and bit more partnerships, application and we would be fine... Our openers are good openers, play authentic cricket shots, they don't slog or look to hit across the line," Dhoni said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Dhoni also asked the middle-order batters to do their job differently in their upcoming matches of the ongoing season of the tournament.

“It is important not to get desperate seeing the scorecard. If we start looking for 60 with our lineup it will be very difficult for us. Get partnerships going, maybe capitalise in the middle and later overs and if we lose wickets, the middle order has to do their job differently. And the slog will be delayed for quite a while,” he added.

CSK To Play LSG In Their Next Match

The Super Kings stand in the ninth place on the IPL 2025 standings with two points and have a net run rate of -1.554. CSK failed to clinch a single win in their previous five games of the IPL 2025.