Updated 17 November 2025 at 10:34 IST
MS Dhoni to Play as Impact Player For CSK in IPL 2026 With Sanju Samson as Wicketkeeper? Ex-RR Legend R. Ashwin Predicts
IPL 2026: With Sanju Samson now in Chennai Super Kings, it is going to be interesting to see MS Dhoni's role in the set-up.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings finally got Sanju Samson onboard after sacrificing a proven superstar Ravindra Jadeja, and of course Sam Curran. With Samson in CSK and MS Dhoni there, what will be the roles of the two cricketers is being speculated. Will Samson don the gloves or will Dhoni do it like he has been for years? Former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who has played for the CSK side in the past, reckoned Samson will keep wickets and Dhoni would play as an impact batter. As per Ashwin, Dhoni would have been released had he not wanted to play and with that Rs 4 Cr, CSK could have shopped a couple of players instead.
‘Dhoni could play as an impact batter’
“If MS Dhoni didn’t want to play, this release list would have indicated that. Because, there could have an extra savings of Rs 4 crore in that list. Those Rs 4 crore could end up CSK getting two or three players. The fact that Jadeja is gone and they don’t have power finishers, it is probably telling us that Dhoni will continue. And because there is an opportunity for impact player and Sanju Samson can keep wickets, it is a very good possibility that Dhoni could play as an impact batter,” Ashwin said.
Advertisement
Can CSK Turn Their Fortunes in IPL 2026?
One of the most successful franchises in the history of the league, did not have the best of IPL 2025 as they finished last in the points table. With Samson in the side, CSK would hope for a change of fortunes. It would be interesting to see the number Samson bats in.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 10:30 IST