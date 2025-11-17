MS Dhoni to Play as Impact Player For CSK in IPL 2026 With Sanju Samson as Wicketkeeper? Ex-RR Legend R. Ashwin Predicts

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings finally got Sanju Samson onboard after sacrificing a proven superstar Ravindra Jadeja, and of course Sam Curran. With Samson in CSK and MS Dhoni there, what will be the roles of the two cricketers is being speculated. Will Samson don the gloves or will Dhoni do it like he has been for years? Former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who has played for the CSK side in the past, reckoned Samson will keep wickets and Dhoni would play as an impact batter. As per Ashwin, Dhoni would have been released had he not wanted to play and with that Rs 4 Cr, CSK could have shopped a couple of players instead.

‘Dhoni could play as an impact batter’

“If MS Dhoni didn’t want to play, this release list would have indicated that. Because, there could have an extra savings of Rs 4 crore in that list. Those Rs 4 crore could end up CSK getting two or three players. The fact that Jadeja is gone and they don’t have power finishers, it is probably telling us that Dhoni will continue. And because there is an opportunity for impact player and Sanju Samson can keep wickets, it is a very good possibility that Dhoni could play as an impact batter,” Ashwin said.

Can CSK Turn Their Fortunes in IPL 2026?