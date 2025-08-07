Republic World
Updated 7 August 2025 at 11:51 IST

MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2026? CSK Captain Teases Fans With 'Another 15-20 Years' Claim

IPL 2025: While there is much speculation around the participation of MS Dhoni in IPL 2026, he has teased fans beautifully about his availability during an event in Chennai.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Looks like the beautiful MS Dhoni-CSK love story will have another chapter. While the world punts on whether he will play or not, the former India captain has teased his fans in Chennai claiming that he and CSK are together and tit will be the same for the next 15-20 years. 

‘Me and CSK — we are together’

"Me and CSK — we are together. Even for the next 15–20 years,” Dhoni said at an event in Chennai, drawing loud cheers from the fans present.

"I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15–20 years," he said with his classical smile that is infectious. 

"It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be seen in a yellow jersey. Whether I’ll be playing or not, you’ll know it yourself,” he further said, keeping fans guessing.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. He has been part of the CSK franchise since the inception of the cash-rich league. 

He is 44 now, and for the past three to four seasons there have been massive speculations over his IPL future - but the best part is, he continues to play and bring a smile on the faces of millions. Like Dhoni had said, everything boils down to how his body feels. 
 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 11:46 IST