MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2026? CSK Captain Teases Fans With 'Another 15-20 Years' Claim

IPL 2025: Looks like the beautiful MS Dhoni-CSK love story will have another chapter. While the world punts on whether he will play or not, the former India captain has teased his fans in Chennai claiming that he and CSK are together and tit will be the same for the next 15-20 years.

‘Me and CSK — we are together’

"Me and CSK — we are together. Even for the next 15–20 years,” Dhoni said at an event in Chennai, drawing loud cheers from the fans present.

"I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15–20 years," he said with his classical smile that is infectious.

"It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be seen in a yellow jersey. Whether I’ll be playing or not, you’ll know it yourself,” he further said, keeping fans guessing.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. He has been part of the CSK franchise since the inception of the cash-rich league.