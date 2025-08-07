Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna Ignored; Aakash Chopra Picks Stunning India-England Combined XI

India vs England: While the Oval heist takes time to sink in well, former India opener Aakash Chopra has come out with his India-England combined XI. The thrilling five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw after India beat England by a narrow six-run margin. Chopra had a few surprises in his pick of a combined XI. It was surprising enough to see the absence of Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna from the XI.

Sundar came good with the ball and played a crucial hand in the Oval Test that helped India gain a few more runs at the backend. He scored a quickfire 53 off 46 balls. And, on the other hand, Krishna was superb with the ball at the Oval and played an integral part in India's memorable win. He picked up eight wickets in the match.

Chopra picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as the openers. Then he rightly-placed Joe Root and Shubman Gill as his No. 3 and 4 - which is a wise choice.

‘Yashasvi, I felt, has done well’

The first name I have kept is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ben Duckett's name could have also been there, but I am going to put Yashasvi. It's not like a chalk-and-cheese difference. Yashasvi, I felt, has done well. He scored hundreds in the first and last matches, and had two half-centuries in between," Chopra said.

At No. 5, he had Rishabh Pant and then the two English cricketers in Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the spinning all-rounder, while the three pacers are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Tongue.

Chopra's India-England Combined XI: