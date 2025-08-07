'Pakistan Will Definitely Fight...': PCB to Try New Tactic With ICC For LA Olympics 2028 Qualification

Los Angeles Olympics 2028: As per the rules, the top-ranked team of a continent will go through and feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as cricket makes a return to the games after over a century. With only six teams set to participate, a few Test-playing nations like Pakistan and New Zealand may miss out. To avoid that, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come up with a new plan.

As per a report, the PCB is going to write to the ICC and the LA Organising Committee about the cut-off date of the qualification of teams.

‘We cannot afford to miss out’

“Olympics are a prestigious event, and with cricket included, we cannot afford to miss out,” a PCB source told telecomasia.net.

“A letter will be sent to ICC and LA Games Committee urging them to announce a qualification cut-off date, ideally one year prior to the Games. PCB is in talks with New Zealand Cricket and will push their suggestions of a cut-off date or a qualifying event [for the teams missing out]. Pakistan will definitely fight for an Olympic place, at least for the men’s team,” the source added.

Can Pak Pip Ind as Best Asian Team?

Team India is way ahead of the current Pakistan cricket team in terms of skills, ability and rankings. And hence, for Pakistan to qualify, they need to start winning and improving their rankings. It will certainly not be easy for a Pakistan team that is in shambles now, struggling to win.