WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja SHOCKED When Spectators Start Fighting With Ball in Stands During LSG-RR IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: In what was a bizarre moment at the Ekana stadium when the spectators started fighting over the ball. And while all this was happening, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be puzzled hilariously hoping that they return the ball. The entire episode turned out to be hilarious and now that the clip has surfaced on social space, fans are loving it. Here is the viral clip.

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Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for Jadeja in Lucknow. Jadeja was the top-performer with the bat as he scored 43* off 29 balls to provide the Royals the finishing kick at the backend of their innings. He was decent with the ball as well. He conceded 29 runs picking up a wicket in his four overs. His good show also meant he was awarded the player of the match.

"Yeah, wicket was not that easy because ball was seaming and swinging. So I thought, let me play longer as much as I can. And that is what I was talking to Donovan and whoever coming next to batting. So I was just talking to him that we'll play longer because in T20 cricket, you never know. Last over, as we like, we cashed in, like we got 20-odd runs in last over. So that is what the thinking behind," he said at the post-match presentation.

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For the unversed, it was the 17th instance of Jadeja winning POTM in IPL.

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