MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2025? Mohammed Kaif Asks Pertinent Question After KKR Thrash CSK in IPL 2025 Match at Chepauk

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: For the past four seasons, speculations over MS Dhoni 's future at the IPL have been rife. But despite all the rumours, he still donns the yellow and is also the captain in 2025 season. His bat is not doing the talking and neither is his team winning.

And hence Dhoni and CSK are facing heavy backlash on social space from fans. Some are even questioning Dhoni's spot in the side. So, will this be his last season at the IPL? Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who knows Dhoni well, was agitated and hence asked ‘will this be the last season?’

'Is this Dhoni's last season?'

"Is this Dhoni's last season? The way CSK's season is going, is the time right for a change? Last question: Why give a slow pitch at home when the rivals have spinners like Naraine and Varun?" Kaif wrote on X.

Dhoni admitted that they did not have enough runs on the board to defend and that led to their downfall. He also reckoned that not getting partnerships hurt.

‘We did not have enough runs’ - Dhoni

"It has been quite a few nights that has not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there, when we bowled in the 2nd innings it stopped a bit, today it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners it is difficult. We never got any partnerships and bit more partnerships, application and we would be fine," the CSK captain said in the post-match presentation.