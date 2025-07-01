MS Dhoni to Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK Official Claims Franchise is Interested in Sanju Samson

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, at the end of IPL 2025, said that he has not made up his mind about the next season. He also said he has time to make a decision and everything will depend on how his body feels.

But, with months to go for the next season, Chennai Super Kings have already set their eyes on Dhoni's replacement - it seems. As per a Cricbuzz official, the side is eyeing Samson.

‘We are definitely looking at Sanju’

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," the CSK official said to Cricbuzz.

Now, consider this, Samson was picked up by Rajasthan Royals as their first-choice retention. Will they let him go after paying him a whopping Rs 18 cr? Also, will Stephen Fleming let go of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also was bought for Rs 18? Will there be a swap or a trade?

CSK is not a franchise that is renowned for trading players. Back in 2021 CSK made a notable trade where they got Robin Uthappa in a one-way all-cash trade from Rajasthan Royals.

Can Dhoni-Samson co-exist?