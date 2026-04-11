Rajasthan Royals in TROUBLE? RR Support Staff Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout During IPL 2026 Match vs RCB | WATCH

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: In an episode that can be called concerning, a Rajasthan Royals staff member was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout on Friday during their game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati. The support staff was using the phone in the presence of teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. This is concerning as team members in the dugout during an IPL match is not supposed to have a mobile phone, let alone use it.

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The clip of this surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the viral clip.

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Meanwhile, it was a day to remember for Sooryavanshi and the Rajasthan Royals as they maintained their unbeaten streak with a six-wicket win over the Bengaluru franchise. Sooryavanshi was the star of the show as he hit a breathtaking 26-ball 78 to help his side gun down 201. He was rightly adjudicated the player of the match. At the post-match presentation, he spoke about his mindset and how he looks at the game and also claimed that he was unhappy for not bewing able to finish the game after getting in.

‘Could have played longer’

"Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer," Sooryavanshi said.

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