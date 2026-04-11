PBKS vs SRH Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Check Pitch, Toss, Probable XII

PBKS vs SRH Prediction: Given their form, there is no doubt that Punjab will start favourites against Hyderabad. While Punjab have won two out of their three games, Hyderabad has managed just a solitary win three games. For the unversed, Punjab is yet to lose a game as they had to share points with Kolkata after a washout. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen will be under the spotlight as fans would hope they fire and give Punjab a real run for their money at their own den.