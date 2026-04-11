PBKS vs SRH Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Check Pitch, Toss, Probable XII
PBKS vs SRH Prediction: Given their form, there is no doubt that Punjab will start favourites against Hyderabad.
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PBKS vs SRH Prediction: Given their form, there is no doubt that Punjab will start favourites against Hyderabad. While Punjab have won two out of their three games, Hyderabad has managed just a solitary win three games. For the unversed, Punjab is yet to lose a game as they had to share points with Kolkata after a washout. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen will be under the spotlight as fans would hope they fire and give Punjab a real run for their money at their own den.
PBKS vs SRH Probable XII
PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH Probable XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga/David Payne/Brydon Carse