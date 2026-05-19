MS Dhoni UNLIKELY to Travel to Ahmedabad For CSK's Final IPL 2026 Match vs GT - Has Thala Silently Retired?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2029: It may be hard to believe, but have we already seen the last of MS Dhoni in IPL? It is hard to believe and impossible to predict what is Dhoni up to. Every time one thought they knew his next move, they were proved wrong.

Has Dhoni Silently Retired?

Now the question is - has he silently retired? And, will we never see Dhoni step out on a cricket field? The sad bit is that, we may have seen the last of him. As per a report on RevSports, Dhoni is not going to travel with the Chennai squad to Ahmedabad for their final game of the season against Gujarat Titans. At the moment, there is too much uncertainty around Dhoni. The report also claims that the CSK management is hopeful that Dhoni would play at least one last game at Chepauk. That happens or not remains uncertain.

Also what makes us believe that we have seen the last of Dhoni is how he stepped onto the field after Chennai lost the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni not only waved at the crowd who had come to the stadium just to get a glimpse of him. He also did a lap along with a few of his other teammates. A few SRH players were also spotted touching Dhoni's feet after the game got over.

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End of an Era?