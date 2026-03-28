MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Reunion in IPL 2026 Not Happening During RCB vs CSK. Here's Why

IPL 2026: In what would come as an unfortunate piece of news for MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli fans is that the two legends may not face-off at the upcoming season of the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were scheduled to take on the Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on April 5.

But now that Dhoni is out for the next two weeks, it is clear that the former CSK captain would not feature in that game. The south Indian derby between RCB and CSK has always garnered eyeballs over the years due to the presence of legends like Dhoni and Kohli. With Dhoni set to miss the game, the interest of the fans would surely take a hit.

What's Wrong With Dhoni?

While the CSK team claim that Dhoni has picked up a calf strain and would be out for two weeks, it is not clear when he returns. Apart from that, Dhoni has been struggling with issues pertaining to his leg over the past few seasons and hence one can say that the writing was on the wall. For the unversed, Dhoni is 44 and is not getting any younger.

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He is a legend and there is a high possibility that year 2026 would be his last at the IPL. He is the most successful IPL captain in the history of the cash-rich league with five titles to his name.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to Miss Two Weeks of IPL 2026 Due to Calf Injury

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