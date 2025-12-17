'MS Dhoni Will Move On': Stephen Fleming Breaks Down CSK's Blockbuster Trade To Bring Sanju Samson

The Chennai Super Kings are finally planning for the future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Franchise head coach Stephen Fleming has finally opened up about preparing for the time after MS Dhoni moves on, something which he has acknowledged recently.

Five-time IPL champions CSK made headlines with a blockbuster deal to bring in Sanju Samson to the franchise via trade. Chennai let go of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals to make it happen.

Franchise head coach Stephen Fleming has explained the rationale behind bringing in Sanju Samson and hinted at their plans for the future.

Stephen Fleming Hints CSK Is Gearing Up For The Future With Sanju Samson Trade

Stephen Fleming has hinted that CSK is gearing up to shift from history and plan for the future, which is why they brought Sanju Samson to the fold.

Advertisement

The CSK head coach also acknowledged that MS Dhoni will eventually move on and that succession planning is the key reason behind the move, which is where Samson fits in. He further asserted that Samson is a player of international standards.

“The opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at [the fact that] at some point, MS will move on.

Advertisement

"Sanju is an international-quality player, and he fills that role very well, so succession planning. And just opportunity, really, just again looking at refreshing and seeing what Chennai will look like in six years' time, not two years' time. And just making sure that there's a succession [plan] around the players we are introducing," Stephen Fleming said at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Chennai Super Kings Make Calculated Purchases To Address Void

The Chennai Super Kings made nine significant purchases, with four capped overseas picks being acquired by the franchise. The management went overboard in securing uncapped India stars Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer for a record 14.2 crore separately.

CSK also roped in capped India stars Rahul Chahar (5.2 Crore) and Sarfaraz Khan (75 lakh). Uncapped star Aman Khan was also brought by the team for 40 lakh.