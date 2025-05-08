sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor | India Shoots Down Pak's Dud | Lahore Airport Blast | Rohit Sharma | Donald Trump |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again With His Gesture Towards Young KKR Player After CSK Win IPL 2025 Game; Video Goes Viral

Updated May 8th 2025, 12:55 IST

MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again With His Gesture Towards Young KKR Player After CSK Win IPL 2025 Game; Video Goes Viral

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni truly knows how to win hearts and that is what makes him arguably the most-loved cricketer ever.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
MS Dhoni winning hearts, again!
MS Dhoni winning hearts, again! | Image: JioHotstar Screengrab

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Even at 43, MS Dhoni rules hearts and fans got a glimpse of it on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After taking Chennai over the line, Dhoni did something that was extremely heartwarming. After the game, an elated Dhoni joined the customary post-match handshakes. While exchanging pleasantries with the KKR players, but just as he was walking back to the CSK dugout along with young Anshul Kamboj on his side - he stopped. 

ALSO READ: 'If My Body...': MS Dhoni Stumps All With His Retirement Plan

Dhoni realised he had missed greeting one KKR player. That is when Dhoni turned back and exchanged a handshake with Chetan Sakariya. The brief moment was caught on camera and is now being loved by Dhoni's innumerable fans. Here is the viral clip: 

WATCH VIDEO

In fact, at the post-match presentation, Dhoni was brutally honest in assessing CSK's show in IPL 2025. He reckoned it was important as a team to remain practical after having managed to win merely three games. 

‘Important is to be practical’

"It is only the third game we gave won. It is good to be on the winning side. Quite a few things have not gone our way. What is important is to be practical. Identify what has gone wrong. We have 25 players who can fill and I was focusing on that. We want answers for the next year, which batter can slot in where and which bowler can bowl where according to the conditions," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation. 

ALSO READ: PSL Face Major Setback; English Stars Set to Boycott League - REPORT

Chennai, who are already out of the playoff race, take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game on May 12 and then face Gujarat Totans in their last group-stage game. Chennai would love to win their two remaining games and sign off on a high. 

Published May 8th 2025, 12:42 IST

IPL Rajasthan Royals MS Dhoni Gujarat