WATCH | Pakistan Great Explains Why IPL is Superior to PSL: 'Active Superstars'

IPL vs PSL: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has explained why is the Indian T20 league better than Pakistan Super League. Gutted with the state of cricket in Pakistan, Shehzad admitted that IPL trumps PSL because of the big names it has. He also said that the PSL falls behind in the race because usually retired stars or veteran feature in the league in Pakistan. He highlighted the competitive intensity, which as per Shehzad is less in the PSL in comparison with the cash-rich IPL.

“The IPL’s edge lies in its active superstars who drive real competition. In contrast, the PSL turns retired players and commentators into ‘stars’, which doesn’t create the same competitive intensity," he said.

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PSL to be BOYCOTTED?

Following the air-strike on Afghanistan's Kabul, it would be interesting to see if the Australian cricketers travel to Pakistan for the PSL season. The Pakistan Cricket Board has claimed that all travel arrangements and plans are in place and the Australian cricketers would come to Pakistan for the upcoming season of the PSL.

Earlier, the Australian government had advised its players against travelling to Peshawar, where only one PSL match is scheduled, due to its proximity to the Afghanistan border. The city is currently listed under the Australian government's 'Do Not Travel' advisory due to security threats.

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