Rohit Sharma Back in The Nets as MI Resume Training For IPL 2025 Restart | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma was back in the nets as Mumbai Indians resumed their training for the restart of IPL 2025. Before IPL 2025 was suspended, MI were in the fourth spot with seven wins in 12 matches. With MI having a good chance of making the playoff, the team trained hard on Wednesday. The last few days have been strange for Indian cricket as two stalwarts - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - announced their retirements from Test cricket.

That is exactly the reason why spotlight would be on Rohit when MI take on Delhi Capitals on May 21. Rohit has not been in the best of form in the ongoing IPL as well. Rohit has amassed 300 runs in 11 matches. Also, he has been used as an Impact Player by MI.

Rohit, given his experience and caliber, would love to get among the runs and contribute towards his side's win.

