'My Unfulfilled Wish...': PSL Star David Warner Wants to Play in Virat Kohli's Team

Virat Kohli Retires: Virat Kohli went on to break more than a million hearts when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Now, with the world coming to terms with it - tributes for him still continue to pour in a couple of days after his announcement as well. Former Australian cricketer David Warner is the latest to show his love for Kohli.

Warner, who has played against Kohli for roughly a decade, spoke his heart during a recent conversation with an Indian website. Warner, during the conversation, went on to reveal his unfulfilled cricketing desire. Warner admitted that his unfulfilled wish is to play with Kohli in the same team.

‘Play in the same team of Virat Kohli’

"My unfulfilled wish was to play in the same team of Virat Kohli and play alongside him," Warner said on RevSportz.

Warner is currently featuring in the PSL 2025 season for the Karachi Kings. Warner, who has been one of the top run-getters in the history of IPL, went unsold at the mega auction and hence got signed up with PSL. Warner had previously led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the summit clash of the 2016 IPL.

Kohli's Dream IPL