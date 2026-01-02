Mumbai Indians Reveal Official Jersey For WPL 2026 Season

Women's Premier League 2026: Mumbai Indians, Champions of 2025, today unveiled the WPL 2026 jersey, continuing the tradition of drawing inspiration from the city of Mumbai and its people, according to a release.

Just as the team reflects the city, the jersey mirrors the rhythm of everyday Mumbai- always in motion, always playing on. This season, the iconic blue and gold, with the coral, represent movement, resilience, and momentum.

The core theme is the "Wicket Pulse", the blue adorning the front and back of the jersey, inspired by Mumbai's constant motion - from local trains and sea waves. It reflects the never-slowing mindset that defines both Mumbai and the Mumbai Indians.

The Gold adds confidence and continuity, elements that power the spirit of Mumbai, while the subtle coral accents bring warmth and balance that the people of Mumbai have for one another and make the #OneFamily unique.

More than just a kit, the Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 jersey tells a story - of a city and its people, of players who embody its pulse, and of the unwavering support of the MI Paltan, whose energy fuels the team on and off the field.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians appointed Kristen Beams as their spin bowling coach ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League season, bringing world-class expertise to strengthen the franchise's bowling unit. Beams, a former Australian leg-spinner, played a key role in Australia's World Cup campaigns, finishing as the 3rd-highest wicket-taker at the 2017 ODI World Cup.

Her playing career included 1 Test, 30 ODIs, 18 T20Is, and 45 WBBL T20 games, before she shifted to coaching, as per the MI website. Beyond her playing credentials, Beams brings a proven coaching pedigree.

She has coached in the WBBL and The Hundred, served as Coach of the Australia Women's U19 Team, is the National Development Lead at Cricket Australia, and is the Community Cricket Manager - South at Cricket Tasmania.