Mumbai Indians Seamer Jasprit Bumrah Goes Berserk In Nets, Showcases Batting Skills Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

IPL 2025: After the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the T20 tournament at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, May 21st.

The Mumbai-based franchise started the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament sloppy, but the Hardik Pandya-led side made a solid comeback in the ongoing campaign.

MI Hold Fourth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

MI have played 12 matches as of now, winning seven and conceding five defeats. Mumbai Indians hold the fourth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +1.156. In their past five matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat.

As the IPL 2025 is ready to resume after being suspended for a brief period of time due to the cross-border tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Mumbai Indians have started their practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. In an unusual event, Bumrah was seen displaying his batting skills in the nets. The 31-year-old talismanic pacer went crazy at the net practice, playing some attacking shots.

Mumbai Indians shared the video on their official Instagram handle and wrote, "Boom Boom.. with the bat."

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In IPL

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013. Since that, he has played 141 matches in the cash-rich tournament, picking up 178 wickets at an economy rate of 7.26, and has a bowling average of 22.07.

In the ongoing season, Bumrah missed the first few matches of the tournament due to an injury. However, after recovering, the talismanic pacer played eight games, bagging 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.69, and has a bowling average of 16.46.