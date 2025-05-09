Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Showers Praise On Indian Armed Forces Amid Cross-Border Tension Between India-Pakistan: 'You Are The Reason We Stay Unharmed'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) released a statement on Friday, May 9th and confirmed that the remainder of the ongoing 2025 edition of the tournament has been 'suspended with immediate effect for one week'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also released a statement and expressed their solidarity with the 'Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country'.

IPL 2025 Has Been Suspended With Immediate Effect

The statement from the BCCI added that even though 'cricket remains a national passion', nothing is bigger than the 'Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country'.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors, and fans," BCCI further stated.

Earlier on the night of Thursday, May 8th, Pakistan started escalating on the western side of the border.

Following the escalation, the 58th Match of the IPL 2025, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, was abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. According to ESPNcricinfo, after a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA Stadium malfunctioned.

Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Indian Armed Forces Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Meanwhile, star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) and hailed the Indian Armed Forces for keeping the citizens 'unharmed'.

Suryakumar salutes the Indian Armed Forces for their 'strength and determination' in protecting the border areas.

"Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed, at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at borders. We thank you. Jai Hind," Suryakumar Yadav wrote on X.