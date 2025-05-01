Mumbai Indians Star Vignesh Puthur Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Raghu Sharma Signed As Replacement For Hardik Pandya And Co.

Mumbai Indians have managed to turn their IPL 2025 season on it's head as after facing defeats in their first few games, Mumbai Indians now have bounced back into form. Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Captain Hardik Pandya have gone on a winning streak and have won the last five matches that they have played in the 2025 season of the IPL. Mumbai Indians currently sit in third place in the points table and have an opportunity to go to the top of the table with a win against Rajasthan Royals in their match which will be played on 1st May 2025.

Massive Blow To Mumbai Indians Ahead Of RR Clash

Mumbai Indians were dealt a massive blow ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals as bowler Vignesh Puthur has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL season due to an injury. As Vignesh Puthur has been injured and his IPL season has come to an end, Mumbai Indians have signed Raghu Sharma as a replacement for their spin bowler.

"Vignesh will continue to be with the team to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation with the Mumbai Indians medical and S&C team," the Mumbai Indians team said in a statement that they released after the injury.

Mumbai Indians Edging Closer To Playoffs Spot

Mumbai Indians as they continue their dominant run of five wins in a row will be looking to get even closer to a playoffs spot as they take on an out of form Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 clash. Mumbai Indians who are five time IPL Champions are aiming for their sixth title which will make them the most decorated franchise in the history of the tournament.