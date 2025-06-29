Mumbai Indians Take Friendly Jibe At South Africa While Celebrating India's Second World T20 Win With A Post Featuring Rishabh Pant

It has been exactly 365 days since India won their second T20 World Cup in Barbados under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. It was not just a World Cup that India had won on June 29, 2024. It was also an end of a jinx that lasted for 13 long years, which saw India blow their chances in various ICC tournaments across formats. When the squad for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup was announced, there were question marks on India's chances, but Rohit and his men proved their critics wrong by winning the coveted silverware.

The finals of T20 World Cup 2024 will be remembered for various reasons. Virat Kohli's innings, Heinrich Klaasen's onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah's fiery deliveries, and Suryakumar Yadav's heart-stopping boundary line catch that sealed the win for India. But there is another thing that swung the momentum in India's favor during the World T20 2024 final - Rishabh Pant's presence of mind.

The game was almost done and dusted for India after Heinrich Klaasen did what he does best, belting spinners for runs. In the 15th over of the game, Klaasen hit Axar Patel for 24 runs and almost stole the game away from India. Pant demonstrated great game awareness and called for the physio to stop the game for a moment.

According to Rohit Sharma's admission, Pant had deliberately called for the medics to check on his knee so that he could stop the game for a moment. Pant's antics then triggered a collapse of South African wickets, and then they ended up losing the game by 7 runs. The Mumbai Indians have now posted a picture on their official account and have captioned it 'Yeh Badhiya Tha Guru'.

India Create History In Barbados

Rohit Sharma and his men went on to win India's second World T20 undefeated. The tournament also allowed India to redeem themselves. England had knocked India out of the 2022 T20 World Cup by beating them in the semi-finals by 10 wickets. India did settle the scores with Buttler and his men in the knockout game.