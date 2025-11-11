Mumbai Indians Urged To Take Bold Calls, Free Funds By Releasing Two-Time IPL Winning Star Ahead Of Mini Auction

Permutations and combinations are in full swing as the deadline for the IPL retention is edging closer with each passing day. Focus will be on five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who qualified for the IPL playoffs but didn't make it to the final this year.

Mumbai Indians Told To Release Trent Boult

Mumbai started on a poor note but went on to win six matches on the trot to finish 4th and qualify for the IPL playoffs. Mumbai retained their top four players alongside Tilak Varma and retained their core. MI have formed a fiery pace attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Boult was bought for a whopping 12.5 crore at the mega auction and justified his price tag with 22 wickets.

But Matthew Hayden feels Mumbai should release Boult and then would have to buy the left-arm fast bowler at a much lesser price in the auction

Speaking on JioStar's IPL 2026 'Retention Preview', he said, "Mumbai Indians have a very balanced playing eleven, but they face some tough decisions. Trent Boult has been exceptional, taking 22 wickets last season and making a strong impact in the powerplay. However, with a 12.5 crore price tag, the management might consider releasing him, potentially allowing them to buy him back at a lower price. This move could free up funds to strengthen other areas of their squad while maintaining their core balance."

IPL Auction Likely To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

As per reports, the IPL auction is set to be held outside of India again. As per ANI, Abu Dhabi has been mooted as the possible destination and the potential date is expected to be December 15 or 16. A confirmation on both the place and the venue can be finalised in the next few days.

