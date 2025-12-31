Sarfaraz Khan Sends Big Message to BCCI Ahead of New Zealand ODIs, Smashes 56-Ball Century in VHT vs Goa

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan stepped it up on Wednesday during Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Goa in Jaipur. Sarfaraz, who is not part of the national side, sent a big message to the national selectors by smashing a breathtaking 56-ball century. Sarfaraz hit eight sixes and six fours in his innings. He looked in good touch ever since getting in the middle as he did not allow any Goan bowler to settle down. He timed the ball well, and found boundaries at will. He also cleared the ropes with utmost ease, which was the highlight of his knock.

During his whirlwind knock, Sarfaraz edged Rohit Sharma as well. Rohit had earlier hit a century against Sikkim off 62 balls, while Sarfaraz reached the milestone in merely 56 deliveries.

Will Sarfaraz Find ODI Spot?

Sarfaraz would be hoping that his knock is taken into account when the squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand is announced. It would be interesting to see if he gets picked. The India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is likely to be announced on January 5. Sarfaraz would surely be hoping to get picked after his good show in the prestigious 50-over domestic competition.

Sarfaraz on Track For Double Ton

At the time of filing the copy, Sarfaraz is on 144* off 69 balls. He has already hit 12 sixes and nine fours. He is very much on course to get a double hundred. Mumbai are 320 for five in 40 overs. Sarfaraz has the company of wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, who too has been in good form. While most bowlers of Goa were expensive, Lalit Yadav picked up two wickets.