'My Captain Is Back': Fans React As MS Dhoni Set To Don Skipper's Hat Again For CSK In Rest Of IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025: Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) high-voltage clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11th, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that uncapped wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will lead the Super Kings for the rest of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Stephen Fleming confirmed that CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had suffered a fracture in his elbow, for which he will miss the rest of the season.

Gaikwad was hit during CSK's match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. The CSK head coach added that an MRI revealed the fracture in Gaikwad's elbow.

“He [Gaikwad] got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, in the radial neck," Fleming told reporters as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Fleming then confirmed that the uncapped MS Dhoni will captain the Super Kings for the rest of the ongoing season.

"So we're disappointed and feel for him. We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play, but unfortunately, he'd be out of the tournament from now. We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," he added.

Dhoni had a quiet IPL 2025 season, as of now, scoring just 103 runs at a strike rate of 153.73. The star wicketkeeper-batter has played 269 IPL matches and amassed 5346 runs at a strike rate of 137.82 and has an average of 39.31.

