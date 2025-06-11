Republic World
  'My Princess': Shubman Gill Hilariously Trolled Over BCCI's New Photoshoot Ahead of India vs England Test Series

India vs England: Shubman Gill would be in charge of the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and the spotlight would certainly be on him.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
India captain Shubman Gill's photoshoot
India captain Shubman Gill's photoshoot | Image: BCCI

India vs England: Spotlight would be on India's new captain Shubman Gill when the side challenge England in a five-match Test series. It is an Indian team in transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Days ahead of the opening Test at Headingley, Gill was doing a photoshoot. The pictures of the shoot was posted by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in their social media handles. 

It is hilarious that fans are now roasting Gill. Fans are confused over he is the ‘prince’ or the ‘princess’. Some are also jokingly thanking the Indian board for giving equal opportunity of men and women when it comes to cricket. All of this over four pictures of Gill posted by the BCCI. The Indian board captioned the post as “𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗸𝘀 - 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗹”.

The BCCI Post

Here are some of the hilarious reactions that followed.

Gill to Occupy Kohli's No. 4? 

Meanwhile, Gill in all probability would be batting at Virat Kohli's No. 4 slot. If these reports are true, Gill would be stepping into big shoes and hence it would be interesting how he manages it all. The BCCI and the selectors have shown a lot of faith in Gill. What works in his favour is that Gill has featured in Tests in England. He may not have done wonders back then, and hence he would like to change things. 

The first Test of the much-awaited tour starts from June 20. It will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. 

