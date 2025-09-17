Sunil Narine Smashes Another Record, KKR Star Enters Record Books with Unmatched T20 Feat In CPL

Sunil Narine has been a revelation when it comes to T20 cricket. The West Indies and KKR superstar was in the thick of things again in the Trinbago Knight Riders' nine-wicket win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL Eliminator.

Sunil Narine Etched His Name In CPL History

Narine dismissed Imad Wasim to become the highest wicket-taker in the Caribbean Premier League history. He got past Dwayne Bravo and now has 130 wickets to his name in 124 matches. Narine was expensive in his four-over spell as he conceded 36 runs. Imran Tahir is in third place with 125 scalps to his name.

Alongside his bowling, Narine has also had his contribution with the bat and has been the go-to opener for KKR in the IPL.

Trinbago Knight Riders Thrashed Antigua and Barbuda Falcons In Eliminator

Batting first, the Falcons could only manage 166 runs on the board. Amir Jangoo and Andries Gous stood out with the bat as no other batters managed to breach the 30 run mark. Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Usman Tariq and Andre Russell shared seven wickets between them.

The Falcons did manage to get rid of Colin Munro very early in the innings. But Alex Hales and Nicholas Pooran made it look like an easy target and completed the chase with 15 balls to spare. Pooran smashed 90 in just 53 balls while Hales came up with a 40-ball 54. They forged an unbeaten partnership of 143 to see out the match.

Knight Riders will now take on the winners of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 2. A place in the final will be on offer, and the 4 time CPL champions would be hoping to get lucky the 5th time.

CPL Top Wicket Takers

130 - Sunril Narine (124 matches)

129 - Dwayne Bravo (107 matches)

125 - Imran Tahir (88 matches)

110 - Jason Holder (114 matches)