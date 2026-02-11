Namibia Captain Questions Unusual Scheduling That Denies Night Training Before Crucial India Fixture

Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus leaves the ground after his dismissal during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi | Image: AP

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has questioned the unusual scheduling that did not allow them any training at night ahead of their scheduled India fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match.

The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia Cricket will have an uphill task when they face the defending champions India in their next scheduled fixture.

Namibia clawed their way into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after securing a commanding victory in the T20 WC Africa Qualifier in Harare.

Skipper Flags Odd Schedule Preventing Night Sessions Prior to Namibia-India Game

Gerhard Erasmus flagged the ICC's unusual scheduling of training sessions, which prevented them from getting training at night. He said that India has two night training sessions, while they did not get any.

He added that despite the odd timetable and not having training time at night, the Namibian cricket team would put up a fight against the defending champions.

"We haven't been given a night training before this game. I don't know why. I think India has two night trainings, and I see outside that Canada are going to have a night training now, so make of that what you want.

"But we'll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight," Gerhard Erasmus said at the pre-game conference.

Notably, Namibia does not have much experience playing under the lights, as they do not have floodlights back home, and they do not compete in many night or day-night match-ups.

Namibia To Face India in Massive Group-Stage Fixture

A spirited Namibia are yearning to put up a commanding performance against the Indian cricket team.

The hosts are currently facing some injury and health-related hiccups, with Abhishek Sharma having stomach-related problems, and Ishan Kishan suffering an injury scare from Jasprit Bumrah's toe-crushing yorker.

India was put to the test by the USA bowlers, something that Namibia would look to exploit. But the defending champions would not let their guard down in the competition. It will be an interesting battle between two sides that are looking to make a significant impact in the competition.